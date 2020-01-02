Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
TODAY

Deane Frye, 10 a.m., St. Catherine's Catholic Church, Aledo.

Willie M. Johnston, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Donna L. Parr, 10:30 a.m., St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Milan.

Gloria J. VanSickle, noon, Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

TOMORROW

Evelyn G. Carlough, 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

John O. Dunbar, 1 p.m., McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Stanley “Stan” Erdmann, 11 a.m., Orion United Methodist Church.

Chad Michael Grimes, 2 p.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Virginia Haglund, 1 p.m., Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion.

Wiley M. Hummel, 1 p.m., Prophetstown United Methodist Church.

Charles Maxwell, 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Myrtle Christine Pearson, 10:30 a.m., Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Ann L. Whan, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

PENDING

Roger Alan Elliott, 64, of Princeton, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Gloria Exner, 93, formerly of Coal Valley, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Elkridge Assisted Living, Elkhorn, Neb. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley.

Margaret Mary Kakert, 98, of Davenport, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Shirley M. Kilfoy, 91, of Davenport, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Lucille McCune, 92, of Mineral, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson.

Carol J. Morrison, 78, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Donna D. Ott, 89, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gregory C. “Greg” Poquet, of Moline, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Lois J. Thomas, 91, of Erie, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

