Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

TODAY
Kenny A. Anderson, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Mary Lee Anderson, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Galva.
George L. Attig Jr., 10 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Jeff M. Borkgren, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.
Norma Jean Downing, noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Bertice J. Freeman, 1:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Lorraine May Harriman, 11 a.m., Rio Presbyterian Church.
Dennis L. Hutton, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Jimmy Lynn Kerr, 3 p.m., House of the Lord Church, East Moline.
Sister Irene Krogmeier, O.S.B., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.
Marilyn E. Thompson, noon, Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Sadie C. Tomich, 11:30 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Evonna Wallace, 10 a.m., Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
TOMORROW
John Richard “Rick” Cloninger, 10 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Vandorn G. Floyd Jr., noon, Alpha Cemetery.
Colette G. Lawson, 1 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport.
Donna M. Litchfield, 10:30 a.m., Rio Presbyterian Church.
Robert G. Mills, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Thomas William Paxton, noon, First United Methodist Church, Port Byron.
Francis J. “Frank” Sauser, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Barbara A. Smith, 2 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Mary Allis Snowden, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Bruce A. Willits, 10:30 a.m., New Boston Cemetery.
David R. Wilson, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
PENDING
Judy DeSchepper, 65, of Milan, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Nellie B. James, 90, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.
Robert A. “Bob” Macomber, 74, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, while at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf,