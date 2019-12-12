Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

TODAY

Kenny A. Anderson, 1:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Mary Lee Anderson, 11 a.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, Galva.

George L. Attig Jr., 10 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Jeff M. Borkgren, 1 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.

Norma Jean Downing, noon, Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Bertice J. Freeman, 1:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.

Lorraine May Harriman, 11 a.m., Rio Presbyterian Church.

Dennis L. Hutton, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Jimmy Lynn Kerr, 3 p.m., House of the Lord Church, East Moline.

Sister Irene Krogmeier, O.S.B., 10:30 a.m., St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island.

Marilyn E. Thompson, noon, Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Sadie C. Tomich, 11:30 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

Evonna Wallace, 10 a.m., Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.

TOMORROW

John Richard “Rick” Cloninger, 10 a.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Vandorn G. Floyd Jr., noon, Alpha Cemetery.

Colette G. Lawson, 1 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Donna M. Litchfield, 10:30 a.m., Rio Presbyterian Church.

Robert G. Mills, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Thomas William Paxton, noon, First United Methodist Church, Port Byron.

Francis J. “Frank” Sauser, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.

Barbara A. Smith, 2 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Mary Allis Snowden, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.

Bruce A. Willits, 10:30 a.m., New Boston Cemetery.

David R. Wilson, 11 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

PENDING

Judy DeSchepper, 65, of Milan, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Nellie B. James, 90, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Robert A. “Bob” Macomber, 74, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, while at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf,

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News