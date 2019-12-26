Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

Keith Michael Jansen, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Beverly D. Johnson, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

PENDING

James P. Bach, 75, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport

Berneice Kay DeMay, 76, of Kewanee, died Wednesday, Dec.r 25, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee.

Joan E. Fluegel, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Bradley C. Larson, 63, of Moline, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

RoseAnn Parker, 88, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Silver Cross, Health and Rehabilitation, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.