Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
TODAY

Wayne E. Crider, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Glenda “Sue” Downing, 10 a.m., Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.

CPO Donald W. Ferns, USN (Ret), 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Coal Valley.

John S. Leithner, 11 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Mary L. Martinez, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.

Rosalee Rogers, 11 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory, Moline.

TOMORROW

Greg Bartleson, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, East Moline.

Dr. Robert William Daniels, DDS, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township, Geneseo.

Jason R. Dennis, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Prophetstown.

Delores J. Eshleman, 10 a.m., College Avenue Presbyterian Church, Aledo.

Jill T. Hitchcock, 2:30 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Keith Michael Jansen, noon, Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.

Beverly D. Johnson, 11 a.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

PENDING

James P. Bach, 75, of Davenport, formerly of Clinton Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport

Berneice Kay DeMay, 76, of Kewanee, died Wednesday, Dec.r 25, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home, Kewanee.

Joan E. Fluegel, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Bradley C. Larson, 63, of Moline, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

RoseAnn Parker, 88, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Silver Cross, Health and Rehabilitation, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Gary A. Phelps, 79, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Robert E. Short, 85, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Aperion Care Moline, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Hazel Verfaillie, 93, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

