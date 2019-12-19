Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

TODAY
Helen L. DeKezel Carrico, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Sidney M. Mortonson, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Kenneth Dean Riley, 12:30 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
Dorothy A. Stancil, 2 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Dale Richard Winter, 10 a.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Moline.
TOMORROW
John "Shorty" Blumer, 11 a.m., St. Ann Catholic Church, Long Grove.
Lizabeth J. “Jeanette” Carlson, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
John A. Roberts, 11 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Marian L. Sands (Parker), 10 a.m., Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport.
John D. Seabolt, 5 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Cleveland J. Stickrod, 2 p.m., Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.
PENDING
Greg Bartleson, 66, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Janet L. Lincoln, 89, of Moline, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Mary L. Martinez, 71, of Silvis, died Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.