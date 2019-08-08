TODAY
Harry W. Button, noon, St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Richard G. Lindell, 10:30 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Lisa Ann Rumler, 11 a.m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
TOMORROW
Beverley J. Barton, 1:30 p.m., Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Woodhull.
Daniel “Danny” L. Brown, 10 a.m., First Evangelical Free Church, Moline.
Michael J. Rasche, 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Joan M. Ray, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
PENDING
Perry G. Bainbridge, 74, of Moline, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Duane Lester Kruse, 80, of Lanark, Ill., died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in his home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Carol A. Platter, 79, of Rock Island, died Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Moneta M. Poole, 90, of Geneseo, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan/Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home, Kewanee.
Mary L. Roberts, 83, of Moline, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Richard Eulalio Rodriguez, 93, of Davenport, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Jim Wallace, 63, of Davenport, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.