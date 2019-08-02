TODAY
Helen Mae Aldridge, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
June Dahl, 1 p.m., Aledo Cemetery.
Clifford I. Dierolf, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island.
Sandra K. Goodwin, 4:30 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Marie A. Drayer Hanford, 2 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, LTD., East Moline.
Drena L. Johnson, 11 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Beverly J. Jordan, 11 a.m., Western Township Cemetery, Orion.
Frank J. Stefanich, noon, Rock Island National Cemetery.
Beatrice Dahl Strandlund, 2:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.
TOMORROW
Alice M. Kerckhove, 9:30 a.m., Christ the King Church, Moline.
Bethel McElrath Jr., 1 p.m., Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Willicene (Gigi) Pobanz, 11 a.m., Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Glenda S. Smith, 11 a.m., Church of Christ, Moline.
David M. Stone, 1 p.m., Garden Plain Presbyterian Church, Fulton.
Kenneth J. Womack, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
PENDING
Jerrold A. Adamson, 88, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Carmen Linette Culberson, 51, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Cindie A. Navota, 59, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
Michael L. Shellberg, 65, of Davenport, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Charles L. Stevenson, 66, East Moline, formerly Silvis, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Schroder Mortuary, Silvis.
Christa C. Zapien, 54, of Davenport, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.