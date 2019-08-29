TODAY
Jack W. Botkin, 5 p.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline.
June F. Engstrom, 10:30 a.m., First Congregational Church, Moline.
Jacob R. Moore, 10 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline.
Catherine M. Mott, 11 a.m., Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.
Paul “Elliot” Rasmussen, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Donna M. Scott, 11:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
TOMORROW
Leota R. Christensen, 10:30 a.m., St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island.
Othelia Ann “Meemo” Dillbeck, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Moline.
Carmen G. Hernandez, 10 a.m., St. Anne's Catholic Church, East Moline.
James Stuart Madison, 1 p.m., Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline.
Charlotte K. Mitrisin, 10:30 a.m., Trimble Funeral Home, Moline.
Earline Spann-Swanigan, 2 p.m., Greater Antioch M.B. Church, 929 14th Street, Rock Island.
Hattie Mae Thornton, 10 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
PENDING
Raymond R. Anderson, 87, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Aspen Rehabilitation and Health Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Civita Dunn, 83, of East Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in her residence. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Pauline G. Fredrickson, 96, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
John L. Morley Jr., 61, of Princeton, Iowa, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Vern L. Serres, 69, of Colona, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home, Colona. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Ella L. Williams, 96, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Amber Ridge, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Sharon A. Williams, 58, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.