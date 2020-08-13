You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
View Comments

Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Today

Liliane G Launius, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline.

Louis Leihsing, funeral mass on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Christ the King Church will be postponed due to a family illness.

John Edward Miller, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline.

James W. “Bill” Van Earwage, 1:15 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.

Donnie L. Wyldes Sr., 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Tomorrow

Jeffrey A. Kinkead, 1 p.m., Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.

Ricardo “Ricky” Lee Martinez, 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan.

Kenneth D. Rodgers, 1 p.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Jeannine M. Zmuda, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.

Pending

Alexander C. Conant, 29, of Davenport, was recovered from the Mississippi River on July 2, 2020, after going missing on Nov. 3, 2019. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

John M. Daggett, 61, of Colona, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Blanche J. Eriksen, 95, of Milan, died Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Lee C. Johnson, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Geneseo, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

Joan K. Robinson, 81, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Carol J. Shaw, 82, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Gerald B. Underwood, 73, formerly of Andover, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Orion.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News