Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Today
Liliane G Launius, 11 a.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline.
Louis Leihsing, funeral mass on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Christ the King Church will be postponed due to a family illness.
John Edward Miller, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline.
James W. “Bill” Van Earwage, 1:15 p.m., Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline.
Donnie L. Wyldes Sr., 10 a.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Tomorrow
Jeffrey A. Kinkead, 1 p.m., Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline.
Ricardo “Ricky” Lee Martinez, 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan.
Kenneth D. Rodgers, 1 p.m., Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Jeannine M. Zmuda, 11 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline.
Pending
Alexander C. Conant, 29, of Davenport, was recovered from the Mississippi River on July 2, 2020, after going missing on Nov. 3, 2019. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
John M. Daggett, 61, of Colona, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Blanche J. Eriksen, 95, of Milan, died Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Lee C. Johnson, 88, of Davenport, formerly of Geneseo, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Country Manor Memory Care, Davenport. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.
Joan K. Robinson, 81, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Carol J. Shaw, 82, of Moline, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Gerald B. Underwood, 73, formerly of Andover, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, East. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Orion.
