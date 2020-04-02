Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020
TODAY

Betty Ann Lewis, 11 a.m., Rock Island Memorial Cemetery.

Christa M. Ziemer, 10 a.m., www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream.

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Daniel E. Findley, 67, of Moline, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Douglas E. Gipe, 59, of Milan, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

