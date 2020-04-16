Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TODAY

Charles H. Jasper, 10:45 a.m., Cordova Cemetery.

TOMORROW

Rocky Raymond Vance, 1 p.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

PENDING

Kenneth H. Dean, 90, of Moline, died Wednesday April 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

H. Donald Johnson, 96, of Moline, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Overlook Village Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Ellie K. Kent, 70, of Davenport, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.

Barry L. Riddell, 60, of Andalusia, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Lauralie Salter, 87, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.