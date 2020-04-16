Funerals and pending funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020

TODAY
Charles H. Jasper, 10:45 a.m., Cordova Cemetery.
TOMORROW
Rocky Raymond Vance, 1 p.m., Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
PENDING
Kenneth H. Dean, 90, of Moline, died Wednesday April 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
H. Donald Johnson, 96, of Moline, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Overlook Village Senior Living, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Ellie K. Kent, 70, of Davenport, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Barry L. Riddell, 60, of Andalusia, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Lauralie Salter, 87, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Dorothy M. Sloan, 103, of East Moline, formerly of Viola, died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Park Vista, East Moline. Arrangements: Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo.
Helen M. Spriet, 94, formerly of Moline, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Leonard O. Wagler, 73, of Blue Grass, Iowa, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.