TODAY
Beverly J. Ulam, 10:30 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Rose M. Van De Wiele, 10 a.m., Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
Richard W. Wildermuth, 10 a.m., Erie Christian Church.
TOMORROW
Barbara Ann Chaney, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Moline.
Robert E. Collis, noon, Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Dorothy M. Crosby, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan.
Neven L. Fenton, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
You have free articles remaining.
Lee Sandler, 10:30 a,m., Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
PENDING
Deanna M. Bustos, 55, of East Moline, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at her home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.
David W. Corwin, 63, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Moline.
Arthur “Crazy Art” McDonald, 71, of Davenport, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at his home. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Charlotte V. Miller, 94, formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Meadows Assisted Living, St. George, Utah. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Ray E. Stone, 81, of Moline, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Christine Webster, 53, of North Las Vegas, Nev., formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, Wis. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Martin C. Weyer, 69, of Moline, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.