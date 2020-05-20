Funerals and pending for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Today
Sherry Barnett, 10:50 a.m., livestreamed at Dennison Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Tomorrow
No services scheduled
Pending
Krist D. Adams, 67, of Rock Island, died Tuesday at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
Dorothy Edna (Meyer) Bowman, 86, formerly of Elizabeth, Ill., died Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Iris Memory Care facility, Edmond, Okla. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Carol Ann Johnson, 78, of Moline, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.
Ethelene Jones, 85, of Rock Island, died Monday, May 16, 2020, at Aperion Care, Galesburg. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.
James L. Roberts, 54, of Davenport died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Euna Belle Stephens, 98, of Rock Island, died Wednesday May 20, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
