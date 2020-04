Funeral and pending funerals for Sunday, April 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maureen Boeh, 61, of Grand Mound, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Amy E. Enright, 105, of Erie, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

Gloria E. Hay, 88, of Blue Grass, formerly of Milan, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Irene Rosenboom, 91, of Moline, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Willard Sheley, 77, of Sherrard, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Robert VenHorst, 75, of Pleasant Valley, died Saturday, April 4, 2020. Arrangements: Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Sara Ann Wray, 51, of Silvis, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her sister’s residence, Davenport. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.