January 18, 1926-October 18, 2019
MOLINE — Edith Borkgren, 93, passed away at her home in Moline on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd. Burial will be at North Cemetery in Geneseo at 2 p.m. Wednesday following the services. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church Food Pantry.
Edith was born in Janesville, Iowa, on Jan.18, 1926. She was the daughter of Rudolph and Bertha (Anderson) Rahn. She married A. Theodore Borkgren on June 23, 1945. Edith was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was a homemaker and a loving friend.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her children, Patricia (Larry) Griffith, Joe (Annette) Borkgren, Rose (Robert) Werner, Judy (Roger) McClorey, Ted (Brenda) Borkgren, Carl (Kathy) Borkgren, Stan (Paula) Borkgren; grandchildren, John (Pam) Griffith, Chad (Kay) Griffith, Grant (Colleen) Griffith Jeannie (Bill) Penrod, Brent Borkgren, Carrie Kuznik, Chris (Fern) Werner, Cheri (Tom) Logan, Tess (John) Schnell, Matt McClorey, Mary McClorey, Stacy (David) Krones, Scott Borkgren, Samantha (Andy) Brizgis, Wade (Nikki) Borkgren, Jamie (Shanna) Neal, Jarrod Borkgren, Allyson Lee Borkgren; 39 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theo; her parents; and sister, Naomi Guthrie.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.