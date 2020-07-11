Funerals, pendings for Sunday, July 11, 2020
Today (July 12)

None scheduled.

Tomorrow (July 13)

Shirlie R. Glancy, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

James D. Roe, 1 p.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.

Pending

Carl G. “Bud” Brock, 89, of Thomson, Ill., died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

David H. Calvin, 59, of East Moline, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Aperion Care of Moline, East Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Mervin P. Hannis, 81, of Erie, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Erie.

Peggy Jo Lashbrook, 60, of Moline, formerly of Milan, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

William E. Pittman Jr., 82, of Monmouth, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Monmouth Nursing Home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Jean Richardson, 97, of Moline, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.

Ngan Tran, 93, of Bettendorf, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Larry Wenthold, 69, of Geneseo, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo.

