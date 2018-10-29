TODAY
Phillip E. Benson, 10 a.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Debbie Dee Coleman, noon, Second Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Raymond E. Garner, 11 a.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, Milan.
John J. Wilcox, 2 p.m., Rock Island National Cemetery.
TOMORROW
Robert Charles Haynes, 11 a.m., Grace City Church, Rock Island.
Darlene Taylor, 10:30 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
PENDING
Mark A. Appleton, 66, of Aledo, died Saturday, October 27, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo.
Rosemary “Pat” Olson, 78, of Moline, died Saturday October 27, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.
Roen I. Paulsen, 81, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, October 27, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Craig Slater, 66, of Moline, died Saturday, October 27, 2018, in Aperion Care, East Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
George R. Wall, 77, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, October 27, 2018, at his home. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home.