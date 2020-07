Funerals and pendings for Saturday, July 11, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today (July 11, 2020)

Ronald A Foley, 11 a.m., on Ron's obituary page at www.esterdahl.com.

Lyle R. Peterson, 1 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Geneseo.

Tomorrow (July 12, 2020)

None scheduled.

Pending

Anna-Marie Attwood, 61, of Rock Island, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

David H. Calvin, 59, of East Moline, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Aperion Care of Moline, East Moline. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Wilma L. Cook, 87, of Davenport, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary and Crematory, Davenport.

Bob L. Johnson, 88, of Geneseo, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo.