Funerals Today
Robert Haynes, 11 a.m., Grace City Church, Rock Island.
Darlene Taylor, 10:30 a.m., Speer Funeral Home, Aledo.
Tomorrow
Theresa H. Cruz, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis.
Robert A. Goodall, 1 p.m., Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
Brenda VanMeenen, 10:30 a.m., St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo.
Pending
Delores Arlene Hultgren Beyhl, 94, of Davenport, formerly of McGregor Iowa, Dubuque, Iowa, East Moline and Port Byron, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Davenport. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Moline.
Eric J. Boetje, 31, of Moline, died Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.
Lois P. ‘Polly’ Engstrom, 91 of Alpha, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Galesburg. Arrangements: Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha.
Toni Maria Quick, 64, of Kewanee, died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at her home. Arrangements: Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee.
Bernice J. Ulczycki, 92, of Ft. Myers, Fla., formerly of Bettendorf, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres, Fla. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Mark R. Winters, 65, of Milan, died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.