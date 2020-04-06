Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

TODAY
Michael D. Bixby, 61, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Deborah L. Cunningham, 67, of Moline, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.
Gary R. Ellett, 77, of Savanna, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.
Mary A. Estell, 69, of Pleasant Valley, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.
