Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Funerals and pending funerals for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

TODAY

None

TOMORROW

None

PENDING

Michael D. Bixby, 61, of Davenport, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Deborah L. Cunningham, 67, of Moline, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Gary R. Ellett, 77, of Savanna, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Mary A. Estell, 69, of Pleasant Valley, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

