Fredrick “Fred” E. Fuller

June 18, 1931-May 26, 2020
REYNOLDS — Fred was born on June 18, 1931, in Fairbank, Iowa, to Orly Fuller and Minnie (Luloff) Fuller.
He married Marie Gray on Jan. 7, 1950, in Independence, Iowa. Fred passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, at his home.
Fred was employed as a truck driver by Eagle Food Stores in Milan, Ill., for 36 years. He was extremely proud to have been awarded a 2,000,000-mile-with-no-accidents and only missing-one-day-of-work award. After retirement, Fred went to work part-time for a grain elevator in Edgington, Ill., and reluctantly retired from there at the age of 80.
Fred was known for his big personality, always laughing and making people feel like they were the most important person in the world. He loved his life, adored his wife of 70 years and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fred never wanted anything more in life because he felt he had the world in his family and home. He never met a stranger he didn't make a friend of in a matter of minutes. His engaging personality, quick wit, kindness and gentle soul made him a favorite among his nieces and nephews. He truly was an inspiration to anyone who knew him and definitely left an indelible mark on this world.
Survivors include his wife, Marie; son, Larry (Kathy) Fuller; daughter, Alice (Chad) Fuller; grandson, Jeremy (Leslie) Fuller; granddaughter, Mariel (Justin) Hale; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Lydia Hale; and many beloved nieces and nephews. His greatest joy in life was his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim Fuller, Lee Fuller, Robert Fuller and Richard Fuller; and sister, Orthene Rausch. At this time, there will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Reynolds United Methodist Church.
Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.