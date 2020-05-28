Fredrick “Fred” E. Fuller

Fred was employed as a truck driver by Eagle Food Stores in Milan, Ill., for 36 years. He was extremely proud to have been awarded a 2,000,000-mile-with-no-accidents and only missing-one-day-of-work award. After retirement, Fred went to work part-time for a grain elevator in Edgington, Ill., and reluctantly retired from there at the age of 80.

Fred was known for his big personality, always laughing and making people feel like they were the most important person in the world. He loved his life, adored his wife of 70 years and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fred never wanted anything more in life because he felt he had the world in his family and home. He never met a stranger he didn't make a friend of in a matter of minutes. His engaging personality, quick wit, kindness and gentle soul made him a favorite among his nieces and nephews. He truly was an inspiration to anyone who knew him and definitely left an indelible mark on this world.