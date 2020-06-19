× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 20, 1929-June 17, 2020

PORT BYRON — Frederick R. Mason, 90, of Port Byron, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Hope Creek Care, East Moline.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be services at a later date.

Frederick Richard Mason was born Dec. 20, 1929; the son of Fred T. and Ruby (Hadley) Mason. Fred was a graduate of Atkinson High School. He attended Illinois Bankers School in Carbondale. Fred married Lillian White in Kewanee, Ill., Oct. 14, 1951. Fred served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, serving as a medic in the Korean War. He was in the US Army Reserve, retiring in 1977. Fred farmed in the Atkinson area for 12 years and Leland for two years. He worked for the Leland National Bank from 1967 to 1974. Fred was President of the Sugar Grove Bank from 1975 to 1995. He was a member of the American Legion for over 50 years in Sugar Grove and Port Byron. Fred was also a member of the Lions Club.

The family would like to express “we all were blessed with a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. We could not have asked for a better dad. Our mother had Alzheimer's the last seven years of her life. He took care of her and we never once heard him complain. He truly loved his family unconditionally.”