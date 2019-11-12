{{featured_button_text}}
Frederick L. “Fritz” Bruckmann

February 16, 1941-November 11, 2019

SHERRARD — Frederick L. “Fritz" Bruckmann, 78, of Sherrard, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., Orion. Cremation rites will take place following the visitation. Memorials may be made to Q.C. Paws.

Fritz was born on Feb. 16, 1941, in Lansing, Mich., the son of Leonard and Tootie Bruckmann. Fritz was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Air Force. He retired in 2003 from Midwest Fence Corporation, where he worked as a driver and guardrail installer. Fritz was a talented woodworker and cabinet maker. He enjoyed drinking coffee while watching M.A.S.H., visiting with his friends at the local tavern and being outdoors fishing. When he was younger, he enjoyed riding his Harley.

Survivors include his children, Scott Bruckmann, Jill (Joe) Khan, Jane (Dean) Davis and David Bruckmann; grandchildren, Aman, Sophie, Jon, Katie, Matt, Christin and Michael; special friend and caretaker, Mitzi Stocker; sister, Lynette (Ron) Henzen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Diana.

Memories may be shared online at www.esterdahl.com.

