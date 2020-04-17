Frederick Gene Eddingfield

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 11, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Fred Eddingfield passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from an extended illness where he lived and worked for 25 years in Louisville, Kentucky. He was 59 years old.

Dr. Fred was born in Aledo, Illinois, to Russell Dale and Shirley (Bistline) Eddingfield. He grew up in Swedona, Illinois, and graduated from Sherrard, Illinois, Grade School, High School and Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.

He is survived by his daughter, Sommer; two sons, Erick and Cody; and three grandchildren, Mason, Kennedy and Layla; three brothers, Michael, Patrick and Thomas; three sisters, Nancy (Gene), Sally (Jeff), Betsy (Tim); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; mother; one sister, Helen, and her husband Brad; three nephews, Andy, Andrew and Kyle.

Fred was an avid reader, enjoyed watching World War II movies and was a huge Chicago Cubs fan.

Due to the world's current health crisis, a "celebration of life" will be held at a later date.

