December 7, 1933-March 15, 2020

ALEDO — Freda A. Newswander, 86, of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home. Services are 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial is in the Reynolds Cemetery. In an effort to control crowd size, visitation is 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to College Avenue Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Freda was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Edgington, Ill., to Clarence and Pearl Pearson Rursch. She graduated from Aledo High School. On Oct. 18, 1953, she was united in marriage to Charles W. “Charlie” Newswander in Aledo. He died April 16, 2014.

She was employed as a secretary at Bituminous Insurance Company in Rock Island, Attorney Gladys Felton in Aledo, the Aledo High School and Ethel Welch Tax Service.

Freda was a member of College Avenue Presbyterian Church. Freda enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening and canning. She is survived by two daughters: Peggy (Marvin) Weiss, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., Nancy Newswander, of Davenport; two sons: Rick (Kathy) Newswander, of Aledo, Ill., Gary (Diane) Newswander, of Metamora, Ill.; six grandchildren: Amy Weiss, Nathan Weiss, Ryan (Tiffany) Newswander, Hayley (Travis) Tiffin, Gina (Nick) Swanson, Gretchen Newswander; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, Her parents; one grandson: Justin and one sister: Jean Ball preceded her in death.

