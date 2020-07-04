× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 17, 1930-June 28, 2020

MOLINE — Fred W. Plescher, 89, of Moline, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Medical Center, Bettendorf.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 7, at 11 a.m., at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend should be at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, to join the procession, by 10:30 a.m.

Fred was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Chicago, son of Fredrick and Helen (Kuhlhomer) Plescher.

Fred was employed for over 30 years at International Harvester Co., East Moline, after serving in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 as a medic in Germany. He liked all kinds of cars and having a nice one to drive. He enjoyed old Western movies, especially anything with John Wayne.

Survivors include a very special friend, Kaye Hepburn of West Palm Beach, Fla.; good friends, Sandy and Dave Schumaker of Moline; cousin, Irene Watt of Bettendorf; second cousins, Walter D. Hinz, Susan Lacaeyse, Sally Scheuermann, Tom Hinz, Mark Watt, Laurie Carter, and Nancy Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his cousin, Walter M. Hinz.

