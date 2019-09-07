September 6, 2019
GENESEO — Franklin “Ted” D. Tapscott, 86, of Geneseo, passed away Friday Sept. 6, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial, with military honors, will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus.
Surviving are his wife, Katherine, children, Sherry Tapscott, and Lonnie (Brigitte) Tapscott, grandchildren, Tristan, Jared, Ethan, Nathan and Delaney Tapscott; great-grandchild, Harper; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.
