August 30, 1954-August 13, 2020

DAVENPORT — A kind man, Frank William Slach, 65, of Davenport, formerly of Rock Island, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church for the McAnthony Window.

Frank was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Davenport, the son of Donald and Bernice (Blocker) Slach.

Survivors include his son, Jason Slach, of Rock Island; grandsons, Tyler and Jayden Slach; siblings, Susan (Michael) Anthony, Milan, Edward Slach, Moline, Alice (Steven) Doran, East Moline, and twin brother, John (Linda) Slach.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

