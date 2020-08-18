August 15, 2020
SEATON, Ill. -- Frank Tharp, 71, of Seaton, Illinois, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Per his wishes, graveside services are 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd, at Greenmound Cemetery in Keithsburg, family and friends welcome. (To keep everyone safe, the family wishes to observe all social distancing guidelines and limit contact while at the cemetery.)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for Seaton Park & Recreation or Seaton Fire Department. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is handling arrangements.
A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.
