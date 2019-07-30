December 5, 1917-July 23, 2019
NAPLES, Fla. — Frank J. Stefanich, 101, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Moline, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Vitas Hospice, Naples, Fla.
Frank was born Dec. 5, 1917, in Aurora, Ill., the son of Frank and Magie (Barbic) Stefanich. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife of 69 years, Carmela “Carmie” (née Cirrincione) Stefanich.
Frank was a proud U.S. Veteran, serving his country during World War II and earning three Bronze Star medals in the three different Pacific Theaters. He worked for 37 years as an industrial manufacturing welder in Moline and then for many years as a Maintenance Engineer at Sacred Heart Elementary School. After the death of his beloved wife, Carmie, Frank moved to Naples, Fla., to be near his niece, Joanne, and great-niece, Debbie, who shared a love of McDonald's hamburgers with him every Wednesday. Frank was an avid walker, walking 4 to 9 miles a day. Late in life, Frank enjoyed watching the Stanley Cup ice hockey playoffs and other sports and just hanging out with his great-nephew, Mark.
Survivors include his half-sister, Annie Retel; his sister-in-law, Josie Davito (née Cirrincione); as well as his many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Christ the King Church at 11:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon. Internment, with full military honors, will be held at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Condolences may be sent to the family through DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline (www.deroofuneralhome.com).