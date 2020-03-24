August 24, 1949-March 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Frank Duane Beale, 71, of Rock Island, passed away March 22, 2020, at his home.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated; a graveside service with military honors will be at a later date at Rock Island National Cemetery. Schroder Mortuary in Silvis is assisting the family with arrangements.

Duane was born Aug. 24, 1948, in Moline, the son of Frank H. and Donna Taylor Beale. He graduated from UTHS and was proud to have served in the Marine Corps, completing two tours during the Vietnam Era. Duane married JoAnna Killian on June 14, 1967, in East Moline. He was the retired owner/operator of Beale Construction.

Survivors include his wife, JoAnna; children, Rick (Sherri) Beale, of Caledonia, Ill., and Kelly (John) Clifford, of Henry, Ill.; grandchildren, Trevor, Taylor, Kayla, Kelcy and Autumn; great-grandchildren, Baby Dane, Nicholas and Matthew; sister, Terri (Dave) Webb; sister-in-law, Deb Beale; and his special four-legged friend, Henry “The Boy.”

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; sister, JoAnne Hunter; and a brother, LaVerne Beale.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com Reply to Box 138, c/o Dispatch/Argus, 1033 7th Street, East Moline, IL 61244.

