August 8, 1962-January 11, 2020

SHERIDAN — Frank Devon Osborne, 57, of Sheridan, Ill., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, noon at Choppers, 17228 IL5, East Moline.

Frank was born Aug. 8, 1962, in Lebanon, Ind., the fifth child of Robert D. Osborne and Martha (McClaine) Osborne. He was raised and educated in several cities of the Quad-Cities. He worked as a laborer, last working for Suburban Construction, Davenport, in 2015.

Frank enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushroom hunting and working on cars. He enjoyed lawnmower racing with family and friends. He loved spending time with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jessica Ragsdale, of East Moline; brother, Terry Osborne, of Silvis; brother, Jeff Osborne, of Davenport; sister-in-law, Linda Osborne, of Davenport; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Osborne; brothers, Bobby E. Osborne, Randall R. Osborne and Gregory A. Osborne.

Online condolences may be left at sulllivanellisltd.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Osborne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.