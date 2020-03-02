October 26, 1927-February 28, 2020

PERU — Frank A. “Roch” Uranich, 92, of Peru, passed away Feb. 28 at 9:44 p.m. at Manor Court in Peru. A funeral mass will be Wednesday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Peru. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. The Peru Memorial Veterans Group will conduct full military honors. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The Burgess Funeral Home in LaSalle is handling the arrangements.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Frank and Josephine (Zupan) Uranich. He went to Oglesby Washington School, LaSalle-Peru High School, LaSalle-Peru-Oglesby Junior College and Bradley University. He was enlisted in the Navy for World War II and was drafted in the Army during the Korean War.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He married Nancy Thompson on Nov. 27, 1954, in Holy Rosary Church in LaSalle, and they just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in November.

He worked at the Seneca Ship Yard in Seneca, Eicore in Oglesby, and at Westclox in Peru as an engineer for 36 years until it closed. He then went to the Rock Island Arsenal as an engineer for 11 years and retired in 1991.