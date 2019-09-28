Francis W. Inch Jr.

November 22, 1941-September 25, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Francis Jr., 77, originally of Rock Island, passed away Sept. 25, in Edinburg, Texas.
Francis is the son of Francis W. Inch Sr. and Evelyn McCulley Inch. Francis was a 1959 graduate of Rock Island High School. He was employed by Moline Consumers Co. before moving to Texas. He enjoyed bowling, softball and Chicago Bears. He was an Army Veteran of Vietnam. He married Nancy Boyd on March 30, 1996. Services will be in Mission, Texas, and burial is at Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Francis is survived by his wife; sisters, Sharon Kerofsky (Mike), Moline, Nancy Fitzgerald, (Doug Vivian), Austin, Texas; brother, Terry Inch (Linda Work), Moline; daughters Robin Burklund, Kathy Mills (John), Wis., sons, Francis Inch III, Ind., Joseph Inch, Texas; stepsons Lee and Robert, Texas; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and cousin, Duward (Linda) Inch, Taylor Ridge.