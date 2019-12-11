October 24, 1946-December 10, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Francis J. “Frank” Sauser, 73, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa.

Services are 11 a.m. Saturday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Rock Island Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.

Francis Joseph Sauser was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Cascade, Iowa, the son of Joseph F. and Mary R. (White) Sauser. He graduated from Aquin High School, Cascade, in 1964. He served as a submariner in the U.S. Navy from 1965 until 1971, serving on the USS John Marshall. He went on to earn his MBA in Finance from Boston University in 1977 and then his Law Degree from University of Iowa in 1985.

He married Barbara Cox in 1983, with whom he had a daughter. He married Diana Logsdon on Sept. 1, 2007, in Moline. Frank practiced law in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1985 until 1987. He served as the claims legal counsel for Bituminous Insurance in Rock Island from 1995 until his retirement in 2014.