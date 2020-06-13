February 23, 1929-June 5, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Francis “Cork” E. Steen, 91, of Rock Island, passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.
Private family services were held. Burial was held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., is assisting the family.
Mr. Steen was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Rock Island, the son of Eugene M. and Harriet M. (Nickell) Steen. Cork married Mary Catherine Dale on Oct. 14, 1950, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2020. Cork graduated from St. Ambrose College after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Cork was a small-business owner for most of his career. He was instrumental in starting the girl’s fast-pitch softball league in Rock Island and also gave his time, talent and treasures to Alleman High School. He was known for his legendary storytelling and his passion for his family, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame football.
Survivors include his children, Matt (Karen) Steen, Kate (Kevin) Huska, Mark (Michelle) Steen and Luke (Stacy Appleman-Steen) Steen; grandchildren, Andy (Chrissy Hermann) Steen, Lisa Steen, Lukas Huska, Owen Steen; step-grandchildren, Erik Huska, Ashley (Scott Berg) Appleman, Kayla Appleman and Morgan Appleman; great-grandson, Nicholas Appleman; sister, Darlene Etzel; sister-in-law, Marge Dale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Charles Steen; and brothers-in-law, Jack Etzel and Bill Dale. The family would like to extend a heartfelt note of thanks to the amazing team of health- and home-care providers who brought kind and compassionate care to Cork and Mary Catherine over the last few years.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
