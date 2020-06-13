× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 23, 1929-June 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Francis “Cork” E. Steen, 91, of Rock Island, passed away, Friday, June 5, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, Davenport.

Private family services were held. Burial was held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., is assisting the family.

Mr. Steen was born on Feb. 23, 1929, in Rock Island, the son of Eugene M. and Harriet M. (Nickell) Steen. Cork married Mary Catherine Dale on Oct. 14, 1950, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2020. Cork graduated from St. Ambrose College after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Cork was a small-business owner for most of his career. He was instrumental in starting the girl’s fast-pitch softball league in Rock Island and also gave his time, talent and treasures to Alleman High School. He was known for his legendary storytelling and his passion for his family, the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Notre Dame football.