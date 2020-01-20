September 18, 1927-January 16, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Frances M Doerr, 92, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be held for Fran at St Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held in McCarthy Hall at St. Pius X from 10 a.m. until the service. A luncheon will also be held in McCarthy Hall after the Mass. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Fran was an active resident at Friendship Manor in Rock Island, where she enjoyed bridge, bingo and many social activities in the company of her friends. Born Frances Salerno on Sept. 18, 1927, she grew up in Rock Island, where she attended school, married her husband, Alvin, and worked at Ben Farrar Insurance. Fran was a dedicated member of St. Pius X church in Rock Island. She also belonged to the Legion of Mary and prayed the rosary for residents at St Anthony's and Silver Cross care centers. In earlier years she played golf, bowled, enjoyed camping, cooking and was known to visit the local casino.
Fran is survived by her two sons, Kenneth (Paula) Doerr, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Glen (Bob) Doerr, of Quincy, Mass. Also surviving are two family members that were like daughters to Fran; her cousin, Debbie Patronagio, of Rock Island, and her niece, Elaine Tufts, of Bloomington, IL.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin; parents, Pete and Anna Salerno; sister, Josephine Hansen; and brother, Joseph, killed in World War II.
Fran's sense of humor, kindness and joy for life will be missed by all.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
