September 18, 1927-January 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Frances M Doerr, 92, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

A Memorial Mass will be held for Fran at St Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held in McCarthy Hall at St. Pius X from 10 a.m. until the service. A luncheon will also be held in McCarthy Hall after the Mass. Inurnment will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be left to St. Pius X Catholic Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fran was an active resident at Friendship Manor in Rock Island, where she enjoyed bridge, bingo and many social activities in the company of her friends. Born Frances Salerno on Sept. 18, 1927, she grew up in Rock Island, where she attended school, married her husband, Alvin, and worked at Ben Farrar Insurance. Fran was a dedicated member of St. Pius X church in Rock Island. She also belonged to the Legion of Mary and prayed the rosary for residents at St Anthony's and Silver Cross care centers. In earlier years she played golf, bowled, enjoyed camping, cooking and was known to visit the local casino.