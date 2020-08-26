× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 27, 1933-August 22, 2020

MOLINE — Frances "Lucy" Lucille Davis of East Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Aspenwood Rehab and Healthcare, Silvis, Illinois. She was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Powersville, Missouri, to Emerson and Ora (Ellis) Putnam, who preceded her in death. She was raised in the Powersville, Missouri, area and graduated from Unionville High School, where she played basketball. She married Cyril Davis in 1951 in Iowa. They later divorced.

She was employed by International Harvester and retired from Case New Holland in 1993. She was a volunteer for United Way, the America Red Cross, Local 1304 and other causes. Lucille was an avid bowler and bowled on many leagues. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, gardening, family reunions and any activity outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on the "Putnam Family Farm" where she grew up.