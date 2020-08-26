 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frances 'Lucy' Lucille Davis
View Comments
MOLINE

Frances 'Lucy' Lucille Davis

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

August 27, 1933-August 22, 2020

MOLINE — Frances "Lucy" Lucille Davis of East Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Aspenwood Rehab and Healthcare, Silvis, Illinois. She was born Aug. 27, 1933, in Powersville, Missouri, to Emerson and Ora (Ellis) Putnam, who preceded her in death. She was raised in the Powersville, Missouri, area and graduated from Unionville High School, where she played basketball. She married Cyril Davis in 1951 in Iowa. They later divorced.

She was employed by International Harvester and retired from Case New Holland in 1993. She was a volunteer for United Way, the America Red Cross, Local 1304 and other causes. Lucille was an avid bowler and bowled on many leagues. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, gardening, family reunions and any activity outdoors. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially on the "Putnam Family Farm" where she grew up.

Survivors include daughters, Sheryl Tank (Ralph), New Windsor, Illinois, Debbie Milefchik, Waverly, Ohio; sons, Douglas (Juanita), Powersville, Missouri, Terry (Becky), Port Byron, Illinois, Don (Tracey), Woodland, Washington, Allan (Paula) Colona, Illinois; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Dr. Edward (Maxine) Putnam, San Juan Capistrano, California; sister-in-law, Norma Putnam, Unionville, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Emily Pauley and Mary Callison; brothers, Tom, Kenneth and Henry Putnam.

Cremation without visitation or funeral has been accorded per Lucille's request.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News