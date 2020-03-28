December 15, 1934-March 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Frances L. Morrissey, 85, of Rock Island, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Overlook Village, Moline. Cremation rites were accorded. Due to COVID – 19, no public services will be scheduled at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Frances was born in Rock Island, on Dec. 15, 1934, a daughter of Joseph and Martha DeJager Trumble. She married Virgil S. Morrissey on May 12, 1954, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. He preceded her in death in 1990.

Frances worked as an X-ray technician at the former St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island, for 13 years. Later, she worked as a teller at the First National Bank, Rock Island.

Frances enjoyed swimming several days a week at the Rock Island Fitness Center, where she met many friends. She also enjoyed golfing and playing cards, especially Bridge.