Frances E. Roberts

Frances was born on February 20, 1920, in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Frank E. and Esther V. (Brasmer) Ailes. Her early life was spent in Jackson, MI, where she attended one of the first open-air schools. Later, during WWII, she met and married Navy Officer Otis White (deceased), and they had two children, Elizabeth and Carolyn. In mid-life, Frances married William Roberts of Moline, and these were the happiest years of her life. Fulfilling one of her dreams, they traveled to all 48 contiguous states. He preceded her in death in January of 2000. Before retiring, Frances was employed with the State of Illinois as a nursing home inspector, but her real interests were reading and traveling. Besides camping and road trips, she loved cruises, and saw several countries in the Caribbean on four different tours. Frances was also grateful to have visited Ireland and the UK, as well as China. She was also happy to comment on the six U.S. presidents she met in her travels, and loved discussing their differences and policies. Above all her adventures, she loved the time she spent with her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren most of all and looked forward to their visits with love.