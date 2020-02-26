October 30, 1923-February 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Frances Bourboulas, 96, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Centennial Care Center, Moline.

Private funeral services will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Rock Island, or to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, East Moline.

Frances was born Oct. 30, 1923, in Rock Island, a daughter of John and Georgia Lekos Bourboulas. She graduated from United Township High School.

Frances was employed for 42 years with (AMEC) Army Management Engineering Command. She retired in Jan. 3, 1992.

She was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society. Some of her favorite times were those spent with her family, especially her great-nephews and their children. She also enjoyed gardening with her father, and working with ceramics and porcelain.