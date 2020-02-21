June 18, 1933- February 20, 2020

SILVIS — Floyd “Shortie” Miller, 86, of Silvis, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Schroder Mortuary. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center.

Shortie was born June 18, 1933, in Colchester, Ill., the son of Zello and Bessie Zimmerman Miller. He married Barbara Sears on July 26, 1953, in Geneseo, Ill. She passed away March 22, 2007.

He graduated from UTHS in 1951 and maintained friendships with a number of his classmates through years with semi-monthly breakfast get-togethers at the Windmill, Deerfield and Brothers restaurants.

Shortie started his truck driving career at Dimock and Gould in East Moline. He retired in 1995 after 40 years driving for Milburn Trucking, Clairmont Trucking and John Deere Parts Express. During his trucking career he reached the landmark of One Million Safe Driving Miles and was recognized by his company for that achievement. After retiring you would always find him outside maintaining the lawn or in the garage tinkering.