February 12, 1972-November 15, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Floyd Horne, 47, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, Nov.r 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa.

A visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, with services following from 2 to 3 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Floyd was born Feb. 12, 1972, in Chicago, a son of Carolyn Horne and Floyd Jackson.

He is survived by his mother; father; a host of children; grandchildren; siblings; and additional family.

