× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 19, 1940-June 10, 2020

MOLINE — Ms. Florine Dodd Wilson, age 80 of Winfield formerly of Moline, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Diversicare Health Care Facility in Winfield, Ala. Florine was born on Jan. 19, 1940, to Cluster Dodd and Siller Ann Dodd. Ms. Wilson was employed with, Quad-City Die Casting Co., Service Rubber Co., and a driver with MetroLINK, all in the Quad City area of Moline.

Florine is survived by her sons, Dewayne Black (Melissa) of Winfield, Ala., and Jamie Barnes (Angie Loebach) of Andalusia; grandchildren, David Black (April Rosenberg) of Moline, Olivia Hines of Fayetteville, N.C., Jennifer Black of Guin, Ala., Amanda Williams (Kevin) of Hamilton, Ala., Jessica Black of Guin, Ala., Melissa Suits Littrell and Brandt Cooper both of Illinois; sister, Earline Brown (John) of Beaverton, Ala., and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cluster and Siller Ann Dodd; son, David Black; granddaughter, Tara Black; and a brother, Sonny Dodd.

The funeral service for Ms. Wilson was held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 2:45p.m. from the Bowen Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery near Natural Bridge, Ala. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. (service time) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; ALSAC//St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.