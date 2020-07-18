Florence G. Reddick

ALEDO — The family of Florence Reddick would like to thank everyone for their support given during their time of loss. When she passed away in May we planned on having a public memorial, however, after much prayer and discussion, we as a family decided not to have a memorial service for Mom. It was not an easy decision, but it was decided this is the wise and safe decision at this time. I hope you will continue to remember Mom's smile and laugh. Especially in these trying times.