February 22, 1930-September 16, 2019
MOLINE — Funeral services for Fernando 'Frannie' Duran, 89, of Moline, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, Ill. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Mr. Duran died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home.
Frannie was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Moline, the son of Vincent and Maria (Espinosa) Perez) Duran. He married Cleo Aguirre in October of 1956 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline. He was a proud John Deere worker, retiring from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline, in 1987 after 37 years of service. He loved to golf and shoot pool. He was a Fighting Illini, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. Frannie was quite the socialite, tending bar at several fine local establishments over the years.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Duran (Jeff Jones), Rockford, Ill., Linda Duran, Moline, and Joseph (Kimberly) Duran, Silvis; grandchildren, Michael Belman, Racheal and Matthew Verdugo, Vincent Duran, Amanda (Paul) Kerschieter, Emily Duran, Dean and Stephanie Jones; five great-grandchildren; and his special friend of 42 years, Ethel Derrick, Geneseo, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debra Belman; siblings, Julia (William) Hernandez, Angela (Julian) Belman, Joseph Perez, Josephine Perez, Rito Perez; and three infant siblings.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.