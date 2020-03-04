April 17, 1930-March 3, 2020
COLONA — Fay Louise Pettie, 89, of Colona, formerly of Rock Island, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020, while under home hospice care of her loving granddaughter, Nikila Freeman. She was surrounded by her family and furry four-legged companion, "Bella."
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island, on Friday, March 6, with services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association.
Fay was born April 17, 1930, in Golconda, Ill. She was the daughter of Tillet and Amanda (Cash) Williamson. She was a loving mother, homemaker and faithful Baptist preacher's wife. Fay enjoyed tending to her vegetable and flower gardens and sharing the holidays, especially Thanksgiving, with her family and loved ones.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy (Roger) Chandler; stepdaughters, Phyllis (Robert) Johnson and Patsy (Ron) Hemphill; brother, Darrell (Brenda) Williamson; and sister, Joyce (Bill) Presswood; grandchildren, Jeff Dzekunskas, Nikila Freeman, Timothy Chandler, Kevin Dzekunskas, Brad Dzekunskas and Tracey Chandler; great-grandchildren, Erik Fincher, Brittany Stone, Bethany Hennessy, Logan McArtor, Cassandra Ellis, Amanda Raschke, Meagan Dzekunskas, Dustin Stone, Matthew Chandler, Melissa Dzekunskas, Erika Dzekunskas, Brandon Dzekunskas, Kelsey Chandler, Brock Dzekunskas, Connor Schweickhardt, Brynn Dzekunskas and Allison Schweickhardt; great-great grandchildren, Emma Gates, Landyn McArtor, Addison Hart, Carson Ellis, Aidan Ellis and Emry Raschke.
She was preceded in her death by both parents; her husband, Paul Bleuer; husband, Rev. Joe T Pettie; daughter, Sandra (Lamb) Dzekunskas; stepson, Lanny Pettie; and brothers, T.H. (Ida) Williamson and James (Bonetia) Williamson.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.