SARASOTA, Fla. — Fay Lawrence passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. She was born to Lena and Elgin Kissell. There were seven children. Five passed away before Fay: two brothers, Robert Kissell, Lyle Kissell; three sisters; Harriet (Kissell) Teal, Gwendoline (Kissell) Hess, Maxine (Kissell) Walston.