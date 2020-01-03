Fay Lawrence
ROCK ISLAND

Fay Lawrence

Fay Lawrence

November 2, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. — Fay Lawrence passed away Nov. 2, 2019, in Sarasota, Fla. She was born to Lena and Elgin Kissell. There were  seven children. Five passed away before Fay: two brothers, Robert Kissell, Lyle Kissell; three sisters; Harriet (Kissell) Teal, Gwendoline (Kissell) Hess, Maxine (Kissell) Walston.

Fay is survived by her close sister and friend, Donna (Kissell) Hamrick still living in RI.

