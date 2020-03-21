Fay C. Harrison

January 24, 1946-March 18, 2020

VIOLA — Fay C. “Chuck” Harrison, 74, of Viola, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.

Cremation has been accorded and there are no public services. At a later date, the family will hold a private interment of Chuck's and Cecilia's cremains at the Rock Island National Cemetery. A memorial fund will be established in his name and sympathy cards may be directed to the family at Dennison Funeral Home, PO Box 194, Viola, IL 61486.

Fay Charles was born Jan. 24, 1946, in Moline, a son of Robert and June Jones Harrison. He grew up in the Alexis area. On Nov. 18, 1967, he married Cecilia Pentland in Rock Island. They were married until her death on Sept. 9, 2015. Chuck was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Pioneer, then went to work as the grounds keeper at Crescent Lake, Alpha. Chuck enjoyed fishing, hunting and gardening.