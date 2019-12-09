EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Evonna Wallace, 96, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Friday at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, Ill. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Mrs. Wallace died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.

Evonna was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Silvis, the daughter of Jerome and Elisa (DeWilde) Maes. She grew up in Silvis and attended St. Mary's Grade School, East Moline, and United Township High School, graduating in 1940. She married Stanley Wallace on July 31, 1949. He passed away May 24, 2005. She had been a life member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline, until its closing. She then became a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Silvis. In her earlier years she had been a beautician. She loved her catfish and tomatoes. Evonna was determined to stay in her home and do it “her way” up to the end, which she did.