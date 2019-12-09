January 27, 1923-December 8, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Evonna Wallace, 96, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Friday at our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, Ill. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3 p.m. Mrs. Wallace died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.
Evonna was born Jan. 27, 1923, in Silvis, the daughter of Jerome and Elisa (DeWilde) Maes. She grew up in Silvis and attended St. Mary's Grade School, East Moline, and United Township High School, graduating in 1940. She married Stanley Wallace on July 31, 1949. He passed away May 24, 2005. She had been a life member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, East Moline, until its closing. She then became a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Silvis. In her earlier years she had been a beautician. She loved her catfish and tomatoes. Evonna was determined to stay in her home and do it “her way” up to the end, which she did.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Brown (Duane Owens), Moline; grandson, Keith Brown (Jovan Garrett), Indianapolis, Ind.; stepson, Denny (Sue) Wallace, Wichita, Kan.; nieces and nephews, including Nancy Calsyn, East Moline, and Marion (Denny) Lorenz, Hampton, Ill.; and several grea-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Jenny Maes, Madeline (Harry) Calsyn; and nephew, Ray Calsyn.
Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.