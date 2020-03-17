January 24, 1936-March 16, 2020
ALEDO — Everett Lane Wakeland, 84, of Aledo, Ill., died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo.
Visitation is Thursday, March 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, followed by a private memorial service. Burial will be in Peniel Cemetery, Joy, with graveside military rites by Aledo American Legion Post 121. Memorials may be left for Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge, or Aledo American Legion.
Everett Lane Wakeland was born Jan. 24, 1936, in Joy, Ill., the son of Everett and Ruth Steele Wakeland. The Joy High School graduate went to work as a truck driver before serving in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962. After his honorable discharge he worked at the Rock Island Arsenal and U.S. Post Office. He also kept trucking for several years.
He married Shirley Lindner on Dec. 28, 1959, in Aledo. Together they had two children, Beth and Mike. He later married Sandra Harris and had two children, Adam and Renee. On June 22, 2000, he remarried Shirley. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Taylor Ridge, and the American Legion.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Shirley Wakeland, of Aledo, Ill.; children: Beth (Mark) Petersen, of Henderson, Nev., Mike (Darla) Wakeland, of Cambridge, Ill., Adam Wakeland and Renee (Weston) Bishop, all of Atkins, Iowa; nine grandchildren: Kevin Petersen, Katie Petersen, Leslie Wakeland, Dakota Walker, Olivia Wakeland, Lindsay Wakeland, Ethan Wakeland, Teagan Bishop and Memphis Bishop; two stepgrandchildren: Raiff and Riley Cauwels; great-grandson: Everett “Rett” Walker (Lane was very proud of his great-grandson and namesake); and siblings: Mike Wakeland, Roger Wakeland, Dixie Krueger and Mary Thompson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Melba.
